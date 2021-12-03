NASA chooses Blue Origin and two others to design space stations

Image showing Northrop Grumman’s space station concept. Image : Northrop Grumman

NASA has awarded lucrative contracts to three US companies, Blue Origin, Nanoracks and Northrop Grumman, to develop space station concepts that serve public and private interests in space.

With the expectation that the 23-year-old International Space Station (ISS) will not last beyond the 2020s, NASA is turning to the private sector for help. On December 2, NASA assigned $ 415.6 million for a trio of Space Act Agreements as part of its low-Earth orbit commercial destinations program. The funds will be distributed fairly evenly (unlike contracts previous), with Blue Origin earning $ 130 million, Nanoracks earning $ 160 million, and Northrop Grumman $ 125.6 million. All three were selected from 11 offers sent to NASA last August, it reports. SpaceNews.

These companies, in conjunction with NASA, will conceptualize and design space stations and “other commercial destinations in space,” according to NASA. This represents the first of two phases of the project, expected to be completed in 2025. For the second phase, NASA will certify its favorite solutions for use by space agency crew members, and purchase an initial set of services.

The US space agency seeks to orchestrate a smooth transition from the publicly funded ISS to private solutions and “enable a strong US-led commercial economy in low Earth orbit.” Importantly, future space stations will need to serve both public and private interests in space.

The Orbital Reef concept, its central module, the power mast, the scientific module and other elements. Image : Blue Origin.

“With private and commercial companies now providing transportation to low Earth orbit, we are partnering with American companies to develop space destinations where people can visit, live and work, allowing NASA to continue to forge a path in space. for the benefit of humanity, while fostering commercial activity in space, “said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a release.

Low Earth orbit presents an extraordinary environment for scientific experimentation and is a stepping stone to further exploration of space, including trips to the Moon and Mars. Space stations are ideal places to train astronauts and to test new technologies, such as for the upcoming Artemis missions to the Moon ( NASA’s next lunar spacesuit will be tested on the ISS ). NASA says its future needs in low Earth orbit “will require continuous accommodation and training for at least two crew members” and an orbital laboratory to conduct around 200 experiments each year to “support human research, technology demonstrations, biological and physical sciences ”.

For its part, Blue Origin will promote your Orbital Reef concept, a “mixed-use business park” that is expected to house up to 10 astronauts. The Jeff Bezos-led company is partnering with Sierra Space, Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering and Arizona State University, USA, for its development. The station’s customers will include “manufacturing, space tourism, pharmaceuticals and any company that can see the benefits of being in zero gravity,” as a Sierra Space spokesperson told Gizmodo in October. Orbital Reef could reach low Earth orbit sometime between 2025 and 2030.

The Starlab concept. Image : Nanoracks / Lockheed Martin / Voyager Space

Nanoracks, in association with Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin, is working on Starlab, a “continuously manned commercial space station dedicated to conducting advanced research, fostering commercial industrial activity, and ensuring the continued presence and leadership of the United States in Earth orbit. low, “according to NASA. Starlab’s design requires dedicated laboratories for biology, plant, science and materials research and an open work area. It is intended to house four astronauts, but can be expanded over time. The launch of Starlab is expected in around 2027.

Northrop Grumman’s unnamed platform will build on the company’s previous work on its Cygnus spacecraft. Multiple docking stations will allow for future expansion, such as additional habitats for the crew, laboratories, airlocks, and even facilities capable of creating artificial gravity. Dynetics will help with this project.

The timing of these contracts is interesting. A report from NASA’s Office of the Inspector General in early December warned of a gap between the end of the ISS and the start of commercial solutions. The report stated that “even if a mature design is achieved in 2025, which is challenging in itself, a commercial platform is likely not ready until long after 2030. “Adding that NASA’s” current time frame for designing and building a human-friendly, qualified target platform is unrealistic. “

These alarming predictions suggest that NASA waited too long to award these contracts and that a continued US presence in space could be in jeopardy later this decade. To complicate matters, insufficient Congressional funding for the Low Earth Orbit Commercial Destinations program is not guaranteed. Hopefully NASA and its private partners are up for the challenge that awaits them during the pr or ximos years.