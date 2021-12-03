NASA achieves second harvest of chili peppers in space

Astronaut Raja Chari holds up a taco made from freshly harvested peppers grown in space. | Photo: NASA.

In tacos, that’s how the NASA astronauts, the second crop of chili peppers grown in space, breaking the record for the most astronauts fed a culture grown in space.

The second crop of chili peppers in space, corresponding to the plant experiment, Plant Habitat 04 (PH-04), was performed by the flight engineer Mark Vande Hei, from Expedition 66.

This plant crop experiment is considered the longest in the history of the International Space Station.

In addition to harvesting them, Vande Hei took samples of some of the 26 hot peppers from the four cultivated plants in the Advanced Plant Habitat (APH) of the orbital laboratory.

“Plant Habitat significantly boosted cutting-edge technology in space crop production,” said Matt Romeyn, PH-04 principal investigator at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

For this experiment, the variety of a New Mexico Hatch hot pepper for open field cultivation, but dwarfed to fit inside the APH.

Chili peppers harvested in the Plant Habitat 04 experiment space. | Photo: NASA.

The APH is a closed growth chamber that has video cameras and more than 180 sensors in constant interactive contact with a team from the Kennedy Center.

“We figured out how to productively harvest the first fruit crop in the generally recognized space, all in the span of a couple of years,” Romeyn pointed out.

The experiment began in June when 48 pepper seeds disinfected and placed in a scientific base were sent to the space station, where Astronaut Shane Kimbrough, a member of the Expedition 65 crew, inserted the bases at the APH and added water on July 12.

Over the course of the experiment, the astronauts did hands-on work, including removing all but four of the sprouted plants, which provided enough space for each of the four remaining plants to grow in an area the size of a large microwave oven. . After several weeks, the plants bloomed.

The team ran the habitat fans at different speeds to disperse pollen, and the astronauts carried out some of the pollination by hand. While the Kennedy center team monitored from the ground and controlled conditions within the APH.

The four chili plants that grew for 137 days aboard the International Space Station. | Photo: NASA.

The first crop of chili peppers in space was harvested on October 29 by Vande Hei, who collected seven peppers, which were eaten by the crew. In that occasion, Megan McArthur added the peppers to a taco made with fajita meat, rehydrated tomatoes, and artichokes.

While during the second harvest, Vande Hei prepared 12 peppers to be sent back to Earth, and the rest were consumed by the crew.

When the peppers return to Earth, the PH-04 team at the Kennedy Center will focus on analyzing the collected data, as well as studying samples from the orbital outpost. The results will help show the effects microgravity had on the crop.

“The level of excitement about the first vintage and space studs was unprecedented for us,” said Romeyn of the Kennedy Space Center.

According to the experts, “the indications are that some of the fruits were quite hot,” which according to Romeyn “is not unexpected, given the unknown effect that microgravity could have on capsaicin levels in peppers.”

Space harvests

The APH that allowed the growing and harvesting peppers in space, joined another NASA orbital growth chamber, the Vegetable Production System, known as Veggie, which is about the size of a small suitcase.

Veggie began his work in 2014 with the cultivation of red romaine lettuce and has since produced a variety of plant crops, including different types of lettuce, Chinese cabbage, mizuna mustard, red kale and zinnia flowers, and has also served to do scientific research on cotton, seaweed and other miscellaneous experiments.

This has allowed that since 2015, the astronauts ate nine types of leafy vegetables grown in Veggie, as well as two crops grown in the APH: radishes and peppers.

However, unlike Veggie, the APH is automated, however, although automation suggests that less hands-on work is needed, the act of caring for peppers illustrated the improvements in behavioral health that astronauts they can experiment when they grow plants in space.

“The biggest benefit that I have personally seen is the impact that growing plants has on the crew”, said Nicole Dufour, project manager for PH-04.

“They are very concentrated when they interact with plants, especially when it comes to a plant that produces crops like peppers. We found that the crew had been pulling the blind on the door every day to check the plants and see the peppers. That is not something we asked them to do; they just wanted to do it because they enjoyed it so much. “

In addition to the emotion generated by the presence of Peppers, the team made several observations on plant growth that provide valuable information for future microgravity crop production.

After the success of PH-04, the Upcoming planned edible space cropping experiments are growing dwarf tomatoes and a study with new types of leafy greens.

However, the Kennedy Center team has also been laying the groundwork for the growing micro-vegetables, legumes and herbs on the space station in the near future.

The APH also has a scheduled cotton experiment, while Veggie It will host other plant experiments before the astronauts use it to grow more of the food they plan to eat.

Our goal is to enable the production of viable and sustainable crops for future missions as people explore the Moon and Mars, “concluded Matt Romeyn.