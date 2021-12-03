My music reflects what I’m living

“I told my wife, Maribel, that I wanted to make an album called Crowds, which is a phrase that I used in songs in which I collaborated with global DJs and that became popular. There the pandemic began and he put a stop (high) to production. But I was too restless making music and creating songs at home. And adapting to the new times, we looked for a way to finish the album ”, Elvis Crespo said in an interview with DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS.

The Puerto Rican singer stressed that it is a production with which he achieves musical maturity while preserving his essence and, at the same time, innovating to reach new audiences.

“It has collaborations that enriched the album and allowed me to present an updated sound, it is still merengue, but I am looking for a way to show something different from what I have learned along the way working with DJs, to show my growth as an artist, as a musician, as a producer. In that sense the album meets my expectations. It is an album in which I take risks, but I don’t stop being me, “he said.

“I always like to innovate. It’s extremely difficult when you stay the same, because people say it’s more of the same, but if you change a lot, they say: this changed the line. Pleasing the crowds is very difficult. Thank God I already passed that stage. I like that people enjoy the music I make. I was able to maintain that balance on this album, which shows my style, but I did take the risk. It is an album that is still Elvis Crespo, but looking for a way to adapt to the new sounds. I want to bring my style, not only to an audience that has believed in me for over 20 years, but also to a new audience of young guys who are captivated by new sounds, “he added.

The creative process

The inspiration for the themes were born Crowds He said he found her in his home, on his terrace during a rainy night accompanied by the guitar, in a Brazilian series, in the pages of Don Quixote or in the scent of a perfume.

Rain and samba, a fusion of merengue and samba in which he joins his voice to that of Santa Rosa and Alex Bueno, emerged after the singer-songwriter saw the series Coisa mais linda (Cute little thing or Girl from Ipanema), and to resume reading. The song was produced by Manuel Tejada from the Dominican Republic.

“I loved it, that series inspired me. One night I am at home at almost 11 o’clock, a downpour was falling and I was in the dark on the terrace with the guitar. And that’s where it is born Rain and samba, which we include on the album at the last minute. Manuel directed my voice for Zoom and I enjoyed that process, “he said.

“I told Alex Bueno’s manager that I wanted Alex to choose the verse he wants, I sang the guiding voice for him. And he recorded it in full and when they send it to me on WhatsApp I cry as a composer listening to Alex Bueno interpreting the song in a masterful way. And then when Gilberto Santa Rosa got into samba and sang the verse from the manchego: I am that manchego without his Dulcinea. I am the smoke of the fire, you my chimney. Is that in the pandemic I started reading classics, The Quijote, to Shakespeare, ”he recalled.

Scent of sofia, with the Bachata Heightz group, came about when he found a perfume for the woman with whom he shares his life.

“I started looking for a perfume for my wife and I realized that Sofía Vergara’s was well priced. And overnight I got a theme inspired by that perfume, “he said.

His muse

Many of the themes are inspired by their family environment, such as the song Remember that, dedicated to his wife. Imagine me without you it also arises from the ties that bind him to his own, especially from his love for his daughter. The remix of the song included in Crowds features the voices of Manny Cruz and members of RKM & Ken-Y.

“On that album, I mention Maribel a lot. She is my muse. I do not leave home, what I am writing is what I am feeling, it is my reality. That is what I am giving to the audience: pure Elvis Crespo, there is no lie, it is me letting myself be carried away by my inspiration the moment I take the pencil and the guitar and turn it into a musical work. Remember that I was born to my wife ”, he explained.

“Imagine me without you it is inspired by my family. Everything I write is because I am living a unique, spiritual moment, of great tranquility and happiness. And my daughter and my wife give me that, so everything that comes out of my soul and my ideas has to do with what I’m living ”, he added.

give me some of that, a salsa by Crespo and Marlow Rosado, was recorded with José Alberto “El Canario” in a Miami studio. Shark, a “humorous and danceable” theme features the voices of the Límite 21 group.

On I deny everything a version of the song by Joaquín Sabina, Manny Manuel collaborates. And in Abra Cadabra the Rosary Brothers are listened to. The San Juan Film Score Orchestra participates in Llegaste tú, a song that he dedicates to his spiritual moments and that he took up after 15 years.

“For the first time I am with Manny Manuel in a song, in a song by Joaquín Sabina; I identified with him by listening to him in the pandemic. You arrived It is my first song to God ”.

The author of Gently He said going through a special moment that he wants to enjoy without thinking about tomorrow or external pressures.

“I live one day at a time, calm, enjoying the creative processes. I am aware that there will be works that the audience will not connect with. I don’t put pressure on myself at this point in my life. I enjoy my present, unique and unrepeatable, and I am grateful that I am alive and that I do what I am passionate about. And that, through music, I can share with the audience what I am experiencing ”, he said.

“Difficulties bring hidden blessings and in the last two years I have learned a lot because I took refuge in literature, in spirituality. Anxiety is excess of the future, so I prefer to live one day at a time and visualize myself full of happiness. Today I present this album with a lot of passion and enthusiasm. And the future that God decides ”.