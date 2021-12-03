Munger, Buffett’s right-hand man, believes the stock market is “even crazier” than the dot-com bubble.

Charlie Munger, vice president of Berkshire Hathaway, and right-hand man of the legendary Warrent Buffett, has a net worth of $ 2.2 billion, according to Forbes. Photo: REUTERS / Lane Hickenbottom

Munger believes that today more than ever is the time to invest in good companies

“I wish they had never been invented,” he comments on cryptocurrencies

Calls millennials “self-centered” and “too leftist”

It is often said that when the mythical Warren Buffett, for many the best investor of all time, speaks, the market simply listens carefully. Much the same could be said of his decades-long right-hand man, Charlie Munger, also a vice president of the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate.

Well, Munger has just spoken and has been clear and direct both with cryptocurrencies and with the situation that the stock market is currently experiencing. And he has also had unkind words to millennials and their way of investing.

Applause for China

At a press conference on Friday, the 97-year-old investor said he wished cryptocurrencies didn’t exist and praised the Chinese government for taking steps to ban their use.

“I wish they had never been invented,” he mentioned in statements collected by the Australian Financial Review. “I admire the Chinese, I think they made the right decision. The wrong decision has been made in my country, I just can’t bear to participate in these crazy trends, one way or another ”.

Millennials: “egocentric” and “too leftist”

For Munger, who has a net worth of $ 2.2 billion, those who invest in cryptocurrencies “only think about themselves.” He also took the opportunity to express his opinion on American millennials, whom he described as “egocentric” and “too leftist.”

“Those who buy cryptocurrencies are not thinking of the customer, they are thinking of themselves. Look at them. I would not want any of them to marry a member of my family, ”he said.

His comments come a month after Berkshire Hathaway’s latest earnings report revealed a rise in assets of $ 149.2 billion at the close of the third quarter.

Warren Buffett (left) and Charlie Munger (Photo: REUTERS / Scott Morgan)

The market is “even crazier” than when the crisis of the 90

The American businessman and philanthropist believes that the current market is “even crazier” than when the financial crisis triggered by the boom of the “dotcom” companies in the 90s.

“This is an era even crazier than the dot-com era … You have to invest a lot in good companies and that reduces your future returns,” he said.

The dot-com bubble was a period of breakneck growth in tech and internet stocks. Many people invested in companies with little income or profits, as enthusiasm for the online age grew.

That ended with a huge stock market crash in 2000, and with a Nasdaq crash of as much as 9% in one day and 25% in a week.

Rivian R1T truck outside the Nasdaq in Times Square (Photo: REUTERS / Brendan McDermid)

Some investors have compared today’s stock market to the dot-com bubble, taking the example of Rivian.

The electric vehicle maker has yet to generate significant revenue, but it is worth $ 95 billion. It is now the sixth largest company of its kind in the world, by market capitalization.

The S&P 500 Index has more than doubled since its pandemic lows in March 2020, while Bitcoin is up more than 1000%. According to data from Bank of America and EPFR Global, nearly $ 900 billion has been invested in equity funds in 2021, exceeding the combined total of the past 19 years.

