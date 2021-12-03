Modern Family | Why is the comedy starring Sofia Vergara leaving Netflix? When are you leaving Netflix?

The hit comedy will soon leave the streaming service to the sadness of fans.

An unexpected surprise was taken by the fans of Modern family the day of this Friday when they found out that the beloved comedy series would leave the Netflix platform from 2022.

The series was created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, became one of the most popular and most awarded comedies of recent years, managing to win 22 Primetime Emmy Awards in total during its broadcast.

The fiction is starring Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Sarah Hyland, who are part of the same family and share different hilarious situations.

The fun series is one of the most popular on the streaming service, which is why the news took fans by surprise that its episodes would no longer be available just two years after arriving.

The same happened with Grey’s Anatomy fans who also learned last Thursday that the medical drama will leave Netflix and its 17 seasons will no longer be in the catalog.

Why is Modern Family leaving Netflix?

“Last day to watch on Netflix: December 31,” says the notice on the description of the series. There is still nothing clear about the reasons for his departure from the platform, but it is presumed that it is related to the renewal of the license of fiction in the streaming service.