Ministry of Health maintains secrecy about the arrival of omicron to Mexico

A case of covid from the variant omicron on Mexico It would already be confirmed in the Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference Institute (Indre) after a person arrived in the country from South Africa, according to information from journalist Pascal Beltrán del Río.

As of 10:10 p.m., the federal government’s Ministry of Health has not given any confirmation in this regard.

#NOW #EXTRA I have confirmed that there is already a case of Ómicron in Mexico. This is a patient hospitalized at INDRE who was in South Africa. In a few moments more information – Pascal BeltrandelRio (@beltrandelrio) December 3, 2021

Unofficial information indicates that this Thursday a case of Omicron on Mexico, hospitalized patient data is being analyzed at Indre.

Also, researchers from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), warned that the variant South African from covid-19, omicron it could already be very probably in Mexican territory; However, they specified that it is not a cause for alarm, but rather caution.

THAT SYMPTOM CAUSES OMICRON?

The Variant Delta, main mutation present in the third wave covid in Mexico It was, at least in terms of symptoms, more aggressive with patients according to the data collected by the World Health Organization so far.

The variant omicron It can manifest itself in the human body as: fever, headache, body ache, sore throat, runny nose, tachycardia, and night sweats.

On the other hand, the main alert of delta It was fatigue, followed by shortness of breath, low oxygenation, high blood pressure, loss of smell or taste, fever, persistent cough, and rapid heartbeat.

ARE THERE OTHER SIGNS INDICATING THE PRESENCE OF OMICRON ON MEXICO?

One of the reasons that led specialists to think that this variant could be among Mexicans, is the proximity to USA, since its presence was recently announced in California.

“It is possible that places on the border with the North American country already have the presence of Ómicron,” said Dr. Samuel Ponce de León.

The coordinator of the University Commission for the attention of the Coronavirus Emergency accepted that there is little data on Omicron due to its recent identification, however the experience learned over almost two years of pandemic on Mexico it should serve as a manual.

“The contagion it is avoided in the same way as the others variants: use of face mask, ventilation of spaces and vaccination to avoid complications in severe cases. ”

(Photography: Special)

WHY IS THERE MORE VARIANTS FROM THE SARS-CoV-2 VIRUS?

The researcher of the Origin of Life Laboratory, of the Faculty of Sciences of the UNAM, Rodrigo Jácome Ramírez explained that mutations are part of the natural process of any virus and that none should “scare” the population.

Additionally, he highlighted that a virus such as SARS-CoV-2 mutates rapidly because it acts through RNA and its mechanism of action consists of infecting other cells and thus rapidly replicating viral proteins, which in comparison with DNA viruses must pass by a whole process of transcription of the genetic material, which takes more time.

(Photography: Special)

SPECIALISTS ASK MEXICO APPROVE PREVENTION MEASURES

At the opinion table of El Heraldo de Mexico and The Broken Chair, health specialists asked the federal and state governments to standardize prevention measures with those of other countries to face the new variant.

Among the options are: forcing the population to be vaccinated, requesting a PCR test with at least 48 hours of validity from travelers entering the country, as well as a scheme of vaccination full.

(Photography: Special)

On the other hand, the researcher from the Department of Health Care of the UAM-Xochimilco, Rafael Bojalil criticized the mechanism of action of the health authorities before Omicron.

“The same mistake that has been made since the beginning of the pandemic in Mexico is being repeated, if you remember correctly, the health authorities said that (the covid) was no more dangerous than a flu and that we would have a catastrophic scenario if we arrived to 60 thousand deaths “.

However, that figure was exceeded a long time ago and currently stands at 294 thousand 428 deaths per covid-19.

Bojalil disapproved that in the midst of a new variant, of which little information is available, a massive concentration of people has been called in the Zócalo of the City of Mexico for the third report of the López Obrador government and warned that there will be consequences.

Given the advance of this new mutation, the researcher recommended not to attend mass concentrations, not to set aside the face mask -same that AMLO said that it would not be mandatory in his event- and be calm to wait for more information about Omicron.

ALSO READ: AMLOFest 2021: the white and icing tide without fear of the covid-19

COVID-19 VACCINES ARE EFFECTIVE WITH OMICRON

On Wednesday, December 1, the South African Genome Surveillance Network (NGS-SA) presented preliminary progress on the study of the variant Omicron and the following was exposed:

“We are certain that vaccines are the tool that can prevent the disease from being serious and requiring hospitalization,” said Richard Lessels, an expert on communicable diseases.

However, it is still unclear how this new variant because in South Africa much of the population is barely receiving the vaccine against covid-19 or, passing the disease.

“It is complex to say what evolution will be. The genetics of Omicron is completely different from the Delta, or the variants previous “.

Another aspect that the study focuses on is transmissibility and in this regard, they still do not know if the incubation period is the same as that recorded so far with the other variants -five days- but ultimately, they stressed that vaccines prevent cases of severe covid.

na