Michael Carrick resigns from Manchester United

Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 in Old trafford this Thursday on what was the last day of Michael Carrick in the institution after resigning after his time as interim coach after the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“My time at this great club will always be the best of my career. When I first signed in more than 15 years, never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined win so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories as a player and as a member of the technical team, ”he said.

“However, after much thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time to leave the club. I want to record my gratitude to all the players and a special mention to the staff, working long hours with such a large group of people has been a True pleasure and I have made some lasting friendships, ”he added.

A player.

A coach.

To manager. But above all else, a genuine Manchester United legend. Thank you, Michael ❤️#MUFC – Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 2, 2021

TO Carrick I had offered to be assistant of Ralf Rangnick, who will be coach until the end of the season, but assured that he wants to rest after his retirement as a footballer, something his family had promised him.

“It has not been a easy decision to take, but I feel like it’s the right one and I’m comfortable with it. I was supposed to take time off after I finished playing and I promised the family some time together, but it never happened. Is he right time to get away. I will return to the place, I will not disappear, “he added.

Rangnick He was not as a coach this Thursday due to visa issues, stationery that he has already received and is ready to be registered in the Premier league and lead the next meeting of the Red Devils.