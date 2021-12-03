Mexico vs Chile. Benjamín Galdames announces that he will be with El Tri

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 02.12.2021 21:13:41





The Mexican team He could have already won the game against Chile without the ball having rolled. We are not referring to Wednesday’s friendly game in Austin, Texas, but to the player Benjamín Galdames, who will attend the Tri call that Gerardo Martino did to play the friendly against Chile, being his first experience with the Major.

Although the call has not been officially announced, the son of former Cruz Azul player, Pablo Galdames, published on social networks that began his trip to Mexico, mentioning the official account of the National Team on Instagram and putting three hearts with the national colors.

Who is Benjamin Galdames?

With only 20 years of age, Benjamín Galdames was born in Mexico City and he has Chilean nationality from his aforementioned father, who played as a midfielder in the Machine that was part of that squad that played in the Copa Libertadores Final against Boca Juniors.

Both the Mexican and the Andean team have called Benja before; In fact, the Spanish Union footballer with Chile he was already called up to the major – although he did not play – and this will be his first time with Mexico. Since he was little he has been in both teams in the U-20 category.

This is not the only young player that Tata will have for this friendly in Texas, as he is also Marcelo Flores placeholder image, from the English Arsenal quarry and who is in the sights of Canada and England. They will also be Julián Araujo and Efraín Álvarez, both from the LA Galaxy of the MLS.