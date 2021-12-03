Mexico confirms first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Mexico detects the first case of omicron. AMLO gives details of the patient 1:07

(CNN Spanish) – Mexico confirmed this Friday the first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. As reported in Twitter the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, is a 51-year-old person from South Africa.

“He has a mild illness and voluntarily entered a private hospital in Mexico City to avoid contagion. His recovery prognosis is favorable, “wrote the official.

López-Gatell added that since November 26, a virological surveillance protocol was established that identifies early cases of covid-19 in people arriving from any country. “Closing borders and blocking people or goods are not useful measures to contain the variants,” he considered.

Finally, he recalled that the World Health Organization (WHO) established that vaccination continues to be essential to reduce the risks of hospitalization and death. “We call to remain calm and continue to apply measures to avoid contagion: healthy distance, use of face masks, sneeze of label and frequent hand washing,” concluded the undersecretary.

According to a statement from the Mexican Ministry of Health, “so far, the people who had contact with the first case have not registered symptoms, warning signs or positivity for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

The statement also indicates that the circulation of the alpha, beta, gamma, delta and omicron variants of concern has been identified in Mexico.

What the statement says

As reported by the General Directorate of Epidemiology through the Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), the person infected with the omicron variant is 51 years old and of South African origin.

“The country arrived in Mexico on November 21 and, six days later, he presented symptoms characteristic of mild COVID-19. He received medical attention in a private hospital in Mexico City on November 29. The antigen test and RT-PCR were positive; During his evaluation in the emergency room, he was stable with saturation of 95 percent. He is in voluntary preventive isolation, “the note says.

“The preliminary results are positive for the N2 gene, and it is observed that the sample has a failure in the Gen S target: negative for gene S, positive for the ORFab gene and positive for the N gene), characteristics of the omicron variant,” he adds .