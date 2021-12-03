Mexico beats Chile and will have Benjamín Galdames for a friendly

Despite also having the call of La Roja, Pablo Galdames’s son travels to Mexico to join the team that is preparing ‘Tata’ Martino

The Mexican team takes the lead to the representative of chili and summons Benjamin Galdames for the game on December 8th. The Union Espanola footballer is already traveling to Mexico.

The Chile selection He tried to snatch the midfielder who was born in Mexico, but has Andean roots. Before that, the Tricolor reacted and summoned the son of Pablo Galdames, former player of the Blue Cross, sources assured ESPN Digital.

Benjamín Galdames is already traveling to Mexico to join the Tri del ‘Tata’ Martino Instagram: benjagaldames

Mexico had managed to get Benjamín Galdames to choose Mexico in the minor categoriesThanks to the work of Raúl Chabrand and the viewers of the Mexican National Team, who insisted that the player choose El Tri.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

chili tried to count on the footballer and put him in the pre-list for the game against Mexico, which will be played in the United States.

La Roja was scheduled to give the final list next Sunday, but Galdames is already traveling to Mexico to join the Tricolor and report with Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

The Mexican ‘Vidalcito’ will be one of the novelties for that game, after Arsenal of England was also able to lend to Marcelo Flores placeholder image, despite not being a FIFA Date.

So far, Mexico is making progress in convincing players who have dual nationality, although it escaped them Ricardo Pepi, a few months ago, and Diego Abreu, son of the ‘Loco’, is still in dispute with Uruguay.

Before the call from Chile, Galdames had left the door open, but Mexico went ahead and is expected to be focused in the next few hours.