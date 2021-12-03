Metaverse land in NFT was sold for more than $ 100 million in one week

It is estimated that the wave of attention to virtual worlds began with the rebrand from Facebook to Meta.

Metaverses have become the newest bet in the crypto community, with major virtual worlds recording more than $ 100 million in NFT land sales last week, according to data from DappRadar.

The Sandbox, Decentraland, CryptoVoxels and Somnium Space activity is booming, as evidenced by the reported combined trade volume of 22-28 November. $ 105.8 million among them by more than 6,000 ‘traders’.

The Sandbox leads the group with the highest number of ‘traders’ and sales. It also had the highest volume of operations, with more than 86 million dollars. Decentraland is second with more than $ 15.5 million traded by NFT of parcels, while CryptoVoxels and Somnium Space generated 2.6 million and 1.1 million each. The four projects of the metaverse are based on the cryptocurrency ethereum.

Metaverses, which are hitting record sales figures and steadily increasing NFT prices, are the new flagship in the cryptocurrency space. According to DappRadar, the wave of attention to virtual worlds like The Sandbox and Decentraland began with the rebrand of Facebook to Meta.

“Virtual worlds have enormous potential, and we are just beginning to see the full range of use cases for metaverse terrains. The potential is almost limitless, from the simple construction of a property on your plot, as you would in Minecraft, to the monetization of your metaverse terrain through advertisements, “says the aforementioned medium.