Megan Fox’s boyfriend stabbed himself to impress the actress.

At the beginning of a

relationship

, the members of a couple often surprise each other, but the rapper Machine Gun Kelly the fence was blown off stab yourself in order to impact Megan fox.

It was his own Colson baker, real name of the musician, who told his bloody anecdote with his girlfriend during his participation in ‘The Tonight Show’.

In full promotion of his new album ‘Born with Horns’, the rapper said that at the beginning of their relationship, he did something very risky to win her over.

The 31-year-old musician said his friend Travis Baker gave him a engraved knife with the title of his 2020 album: ‘Tickets to My Downfall’. When he received it, the artist threw the sharp object towards the ceiling while the actress watched it.

Machine Gun Kelly needed stitches

Machine Gun Kelly He tried to catch the knife, but could not, and ended up with his hand pierced by the sharp object.

“Do you see this here? It’s from when the knife stuck in me, because you know when you throw it, you’re supposed to catch it. I looked at (Megan Fox) and thought, ‘look at this,’ “the singer said to show the veracity of your anecdote.

