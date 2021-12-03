Megan Fox made a pros and cons list before dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the couple of the moment. Their relationship began in early 2020, although it was not until November of that year that they made it official at the ‘American Music Awards’. However, it was their second public appearance as a bride and groom that really gave us something to talk about (especially because of her ‘Kardashian’ dress). The couple is ‘on fire’ and Megan has already referred to him several times as “her soul mate”, or as she likes to say, “her twin flame”. But it seems that it was not so pretty and the actress was not so clear in the beginning …

During an interview with Who What Wear, Megan discussed her early days with Machine Gun Kelly. The couple met during the filming of ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ and later made their relationship public. According to the actress, the connection between the two was instantaneous: “When I met him, I knew that he was a soul with whom I had traveled before, that this was a soulmate connection“He revealed. Yes, that’s how intense Megan was when talking about her relationship with the rapper. But wait, because not everything was a bed of roses.

Logically, he also had his fears. “The logical part of my brain was telling me: ‘This it will never work for 101 reasons’, confessed the actress, to later affirm that she had even done a list of pros and cons before dating the rapper. Although we know that you would have loved to know what he put on this list (we too, we are that gossipy), the actress has not revealed it. But something tells us that his passion for tattoos was one of the points in his favor, because she also has quite a few.

Okay, this thing about making a list of pros and cons is not the most romantic thing in the world (but it is very practical, we wrote it down), it seems that things have finally turned out well for them. I hope it lasts!

