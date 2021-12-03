Medicine is made up of heroes: Doctor Karam Magallanes

The doctor Saab Karam Magellan, is in the second year of residency in Orthopedics in the Institute of Security and Social Services of Workers at the Service of the Powers of the State of Puebla (ISSSTEP).

In 2017, he graduated as a doctor in his native Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, And today, four years after becoming a doctor and due to the experiences he has witnessed while caring for the population during the pandemic, he is more than convinced that his profession is made up of heroes.

“I think that currently we have shown, all, all (our sensitivity and desire for service). I have seen many colleagues who have really put on the hero cape. “

Add that “Even many of us were infected, myself included, and even so we were at the bottom of the canyon. In the hospital where I am, two or three were not infected and took out work because the rest of us were disabled ”.

Remarks that no specialty and no doctor was exempt from this, “Colleagues of mine, with whom I shared my career, passed away. Also there in Monterrey many colleagues died “.

For the above, and because this December 3 the International Doctor’s Day, He wanted to pay tribute to all his colleagues, especially those who lost their lives due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

He adds that, one more example of that dedication is that many of his colleagues due to the epidemic put aside their personal project of preparing in a specialty to serve the population that required it.

“Many put aside their studies to provide their services as general practitioners,” he highlights.

He points out that the dynamics of the residency changed a lot, especially the practice dropped a lot, which reduces their training.

“One, as a traumatologist, is training with patients who have acute conditions, trauma, fractures, dislocations, etc., all this was diminishing due to the issue of the pandemic, because by contingency people were protected.”

He mentions that this affected them academically, especially in the aspect of surgical training.

While at work, “Many, that’s how I saw it, when they graduated they asked to enter the first contingency line in the first and second level hospitals to be there, in respiratory emergencies, supporting the issue of covid-19. Unfortunately many of my acquaintances passed away. It was a tough subject ”.

It expresses that all this situation, combined with the lengthening of the pandemic, is causing confusion in the workplace, especially in those who are about to graduate or who are in the process of a specialty.

“Where are they going to accommodate so many people? I think that the administrative question or the politics are badly focused. I think there is no shortage of doctors, what is missing are places to work. Many times they want to concentrate everything in the cities, they do not go to the towns. I think the medical human resources in the country are badly distributed ”.

On the other hand, he regrets that due to the dynamics that are implemented in the health services, it seems that a little of the human sense and sensitivity has been lost when caring for the sick.

“Sometimes the health system itself, which is really collapsed, cannot cope with so many patients and you have a certain period of time, in which you have to start seeing 40 consultations in eight hours, which is humanly impossible.”

Note that for this, “It is lent that external people believe that we are desensitized, (but) that is not the issue, many people do not realize that we are oversaturated and we cannot give the care that we as doctors would like to give, more comprehensive, more personalized” .

He reiterates that for the short time for each patient, “You can’t cope, you don’t even have time to ask how the day went, sometimes you can’t even look him in the eye because you have to be doing a medical note.”

Finally, it makes it clear that health professionals “We are never going to act insensitively.”

CHM