Medicinal plants: What is oregano for and what are its health benefits?

One of the most popular medicinal plants is the oregano, as this aromatic herb has been shown to have multiple nutrients and properties that help the Health of the human body. So here we will tell you what is oregano used for as a medicinal plant and what are its benefits.

Oregano has vitamins A, B6, C, E and K, as well as fundamental elements for the benefit of health such as iron, magnesium, calcium and potassium. According to a study by the Autonomous University of Querétaro, oregano has antioxidant and antimicrobial properties very effective.

What is oregano good for?

Fight aging

As we mentioned earlier, oregano has great power antioxidant, which protects cells oxidative damage. According to the study Oregano: properties, composition and biological activity of its components, this aromatic herb is capable of fight agingas it even protects DNA from free radicals.

Eliminate fungi from plants

The study reports that oregano has antifungal properties, making it ideal for certain types of mushrooms, which is why this aromatic herb also works for avoid pests on plants home interior.

Cold treatment

Surely you have heard that oregano is a perfect ally in cold weather, because thanks to its antibacterial properties it can treat colds or flu, either with infusions or with oregano essential oil. Also, being an aromatic herb, it is one of the perfect home remedies for the respiratory system.

Photo: Pixabay

What are the health benefits of oregano?

Eliminate gastrointestinal bacteria

The Autonomous University of Querétaro carried out a study that is part of the Postgraduate Program in Food of the Center of the Republic, in which they assure that oregano is able to protect the body from bacteria such as salmonella, E.coli and two types of staphylococci, which usually cause gastrointestinal discomfort and, in some cases, can lead to serious health problems.

It prevents illnesses

The antioxidant action of oregano is capable of prevent serious health conditions such as diabetes or cardiovascular problems, according to the previously mentioned study. It also has a high content of vitamin C, which is essential for the proper functioning of the human body.

Treat osteoporosis

According to the La Vanguardia newspaper, oregano has anti-inflammatory properties that help treat symptoms caused by bone health problems such as osteoporosis or arteriosclerosis.

Legend

Without a doubt, the oregano is one of the medicinal plants more effective and more beneficial in terms of health. Have you tried any home remedies with oregano?