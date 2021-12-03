‘Matrix Resurrections’ had a ‘very special’ shoot according to Keanu Reeves

Matrix Resurrections is a few weeks away from being released in style in theaters around the planet. A few hours ago a new trailer premiered in which the new sequel was compared to the original saga, using the juxtaposition of different shots, sequences and classic elements with the new ones. The fourth installment of Matrix, which promises to play on nostalgia and the past, has good credentials and promises to bring us back to Carrie Anne-Moss and Keanu Reeves in their original papers. But, How has it been to shoot this installment? Both have given an interview to Entertainment Weekly in which they reveal their experience.

Matrix Resurrections: A very special shooting experience, different and with hardly any rehearsals

Keanu Reeves is a very different person today. The actor has confessed that during the filming of the two sequels of Matrix He was a bit divo, edge and distant, and that has left him behind. Matrix Resurrections It also appears to be a very different version in terms of filming, and Reeves recalls that in the original trilogy Lana was very behind the monitorBut there was a practical development, resulting in a different experience for an actor. “In Resurrections she has been more concerned with camera movement, and was more interested in doing than rehearsing. There was a very minor preparation, more tending to find the unexpected of the moment“, confirms the interpreter.





“We hardly rehearse, if we rehearse anything”Reeves adds. The Neo actor wants to emphasize that this made the filming experience somewhat more organic, fun and different, and it’s something that Neil Patrick Harris He also stood out in his day. “The production didn’t seem big because we film on the go, with natural light. Sometimes we sat for an hour waiting for the clouds to clear and we shot quickly, “adds Reeves, who continues recounting his experience on the set of filming the fourth part of the saga, which has been produced again by Warner Bros. and which has visas to be a total blockbuster. “One would think that a giant movie would have a 100% storyboard, with very limited shots. I think that I have already experienced that three times, and now she wants to do things her way, “she clarifies in the change of formula of Lana Wachowski in her work as director.

While he comes Matrix 4 to the cinema screens, we remind you that you can relive the original film from today in multiple multiplexes and theaters throughout Spain. Matrix Resurrections will be released on December 22 in theaters.