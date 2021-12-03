Massive downsizing of Fox Sports Mexico staff, including several stars

Photo: Robin Alam / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last May it was announced that Fox Sports México ceased to belong to The Walt Disney Company to pass into the hands of Grupo Lauman, a company whose president is Manuel Arroyo and which owns the newspaper ‘El Financiero’. Days after the purchase they announced that they wanted to change the channel and in recent days the changes have already been seen, since they have fired several of their workers.

In an interview that Manuel Arroyo gave to Expansión in June, he said that they wanted the medium to continue to be the leader in the sports segment and added: “We are going to give everything that has been done a refresher. The channel was the same for approximately two years, now we are going to put a little more technology, which is what we know how to do, keep our talent and staff, and continue to catapult Fox as a leader ”.

Then he specified that when that first phase was ready, “we will begin to implement the changes that we consider to be competitive.”

And everything indicates that the moment has come, because in recent days several television channel hosts announced that they were leaving the company.

One of the most recognizable names to come off the television was Alberto Garcia Aspe, who wrote on his Twitter account: “today my stage at Fox Sport México ends. They were 8 years of working with great colleagues and friends. I want to thank each one of them, but mainly, all of you for allowing me to enter your houses. Thank you very much Fox Sports!

Another to leave is Fernando Quirarte who thanked the channel, “and all his great team for all the support provided during these five years of much learning”, finally expressed: “excited about new projects that may come in what I am most passionate about, which is football”.

Juan Carlos Vázquez announced on December 1: “my cycle at Fox Sports is over. Although I will continue in the sports industry, I will soon tell you about my new role in it, this story will continue ”.

Those who also announced their departure were the conductors Mariana Velázquez, Erika Fernández, Rossana Salgado, Verónica Rodríguez

