Massive Black Hole Discovered in Milky Way Satellite Galaxy; Could it swallow the Earth?

Outer space is so immense that its study could be infinite, as well as discoveries that never cease to amaze astronomers, such as an immense black hole found in the heart of one of the dwarf satellite galaxies of the Milky Way. called Leo I.

According to what was published in The Astrophysical Journal, this hole caused a great impact on the astronomers at the McDonald Observatory of the University of Texas, in charge of the study, because the newly found black hole is almost as massive as the one found in our own galaxy.

According to astronomers, this important finding could redefine our understanding of how all galaxies, the building blocks of the universe, evolve.

What is a dwarf galaxy?

Astronomers call this a class of very small and dimly lit galaxies, sometimes dimmer than a large bright star. They have a more or less spherical spatial distribution and are made up of a few million to a few hundred million stars.

What did the study consist of?

Leo I is a dwarf galaxy found in the constellation Leo and was visually detected in the 1990s, due to its proximity to the star Regulus, the brightest in the constellation, making it difficult to see.

The dwarf galaxy forms the Local Group and is one of the farthest satellite galaxies of the Milky Way. It is also thought to be the youngest spheroidal dwarf galaxy in the Milky Way environment.

The peculiarity of Leo I that caught the attention of scientists is that it is a galaxy that, unlike those that orbit the Earth, does not contain much dark matter.

The researchers measured the dark matter profile of Leo I, that is, how the density of dark matter changes from the outer edges of the galaxy to its center.

With the help of a unique instrument called VIRUS-W on the McDonald Observatory’s 2.7-meter Harlan J. Smith telescope, they were able to measure the gravitational pull on the stars, because the faster the stars move, the more matter is locked into their stars. orbits.

What did they discover?

The study revealed something surprising, because although Leo I is 30 times smaller than the Milky Way, the astronomers observed that the black hole located in its center was huge, with practically the same mass as the one located in the heart of the Milky Way. .

“You have a very small galaxy that is falling into the Milky Way, and its black hole is as massive as the Milky Way. The mass ratio is absolutely huge. The Milky Way is dominant; the Leo I black hole is almost comparable The result is unprecedented, “said Karl Gebhardt, a co-author of the paper.

A paradigm shift

According to the scientist, the result of this study is very important because it means a paradigm shift and an opening for the search for new forms of galaxy evolution, since for almost 20 years, astronomers had used galaxies like Leo I, to understand how dark matter is distributed within galaxies.

Scientists agree that the discovery is unprecedented, as a much smaller black hole is expected. The investigations in this regard continue and at the moment there is no indication that this black hole endangers the Earth.

