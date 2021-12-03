Marta Ortega’s validation among fashion stars

Marta Ortega Pérez and Benjamin Lindbergh, son of photographer Peter Lindbergh, have been the hosts of a meeting that has brought together some of the biggest names in the fashion and art industry. A Coruña became the fashionista epicenter as it was the place where the first major exhibition of Peter Lindbergh’s work was presented in Spain, ‘Peter Lindbergh: Untold Stories’, which will open to the public on Saturday, December 4 . It is an exhibition that was curated by himself Peter lindbergh shortly before his death, which took place in 2019. The 160 photographs that make up this exhibition, which spans his four-decade career, were selected by him over two years.

Marta Ortega was the main protagonist of the evening, since her role as president of Inditex was recently announced, her name is since then the most repeated within the fashion circuits. Marta has been in charge of organizing the exhibition, as she is not only a great admirer of Lindbergh’s work, but she was one of his most special friends. “Peter was a genius as a photographer, but as a person he was a stratospheric, loving, patient human being,” he said of the teacher two years ago. Those were not the only words with which he remembered his friend: “I remember his natural and immediate connection with the environment, with Galicia and A Coruña. (…) The closeness when working is reflected in the result. You have to feel comfortable in such an intimate and special moment for yourself and your family. ”

Her inestimable presence in this event so relevant to the world of fashion definitely consecrates Marta Ortega as a fundamental piece of the puzzle of the trends industry. Meet the other pieces of this fashionista mockup.

David Sims and Marta Ortega. (Saskia Lawaks)

Marta is the reason why another genius of fashion photography, David Sims, has attended the exhibition. The photographer is the one who signs the new Zara ‘Black Dress Collection’ campaign, a choice that is part of a ‘made in Inditex’ operation that has been in charge of taking the brand to a higher level. As creative director Fabien Baron pointed out to ‘Wall Street Journal’, while Amancio Ortega has been in charge of creating a business, she has been responsible for sophisticating the brand and taking it to another plane. The fact that Zara shares streets with some of the most luxurious firms in the world, since it always has boutiques located in the best ‘spots’ in cities around the world, as well as its commitment to supermodels and prestigious photographers, makes the Inditex’s most important brand is a titan thanks to a series of ‘deluxe’ bets that bear the stamp of Marta.

Luca Guadagnino, Marta Ortega and Pierpaolo Piccioli. (Saskia Lawaks)

Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Marta’s fetish brand, Valentino, is intimate with the daughter of Amancio Ortega. Not only did he take care of signing his wedding dress (The link photos, by the way, were taken by Peter Lindbergh), but instead asked Marta to pose in a fuchsia Valentino outfit in ‘A Magazine’, in which the designer was commissioned to curate a special issue in the one who also appeared Noami Campbell. Both pose in the image with Luca Guadagnino, director of ‘Call me by your name’.

Benjamin Lindbergh and Naomi Campbell. (Saskia Lawaks)

Peter Lindergh’s son, Benjamin Lindbergh, poses with supermodel Naomi Campbell. Benjamin has ensured that the climate of Galicia, the waves of its sea and the ubiquitous industrial background are perfect to reflect the place where his father was born in Germany, Ruhr. Last summer, Zara launched a collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts with photographs of her father, a project launched by Marta Ortega and Benjamin.

For her part, Naomi has been one of the most photographed women by Peter. “Well here I am, in Deauville. 17 years old. Naked. A string of bracelets on each arm. It’s freezing cold. It doesn’t stop raining. But I’m enjoying every minute. Because it’s Peter and I know I’m safe” recalls Naomi Campbell in the book ‘Raw Beauty’.

Emmanuelle Alt. (Saskia Lawaks)

The fashion editor Emmanuelle Alt is part of BoF 500, a professional directory of ‘Business of Fashion’ that includes only the names in charge of shaping the fashion industry. He discovered the world of trends at the age of 19 in a Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show, which he attended with his mother. His know-how in ‘Vogue’ Paris, where he immediately replaced Carine Roitfeld, made her one of the most relevant figures in fashion. She has worked as a stylist for brands such as Isabel Marant and Balmain, She is one of the most photographed women in the field of street style and is one of the experts on the LVMH award committee.

Clare Waight Keller and David Sims. (Saskia Lawaks)

The stylist and designer Clare waight keller He began his career in the 90s designing accessories for brands such as Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein. You’ve been a part of Gucci in the era where Tom ford He was creative director of the brand, where he worked as a manager for accessories and the women’s ready-to-wear line. Her life took a turn when she was the artistic director of Chloé in 2011. In 2017 it replaced Riccardo Tisci in Givenchy, and it was then that a year later she designed Meghan Markle’s wedding dress.

Jon Kortajarena and Esther Cañadas. (Saskia Lawaks)

It was in New York where Esther Canadas He closed a millionaire contract with Donna Karan and met Peter Lindbergh, who turned his career around by turning the model into one of his muses. He was in charge of portraying Cañadas with Stella tennant in the spring campaign of Donna Karan New York in 2000. For his part, Jon Kortajarena has posed for Lindbergh in various issues of ‘Vogue’ and was immortalized by him as the image of the fall-winter 2011 campaign of David Yurman. Jon remains one of the darlings of the industry. Olivier Rousteing relies on him to broadcast his shows, Tom Ford gave him a role in his film debut with ‘A single man’ and there is no fashionista event that does not have his name.

Rossy de Palma and Marie Sophie Wilson. (Saskia Lawaks)

At 57 years old, Marie Sophie Wilson It is the image of Zara’s ‘Timeless’ collection, and in the 90s firms such as Marc jacobs and John Galliano featured her in their shows. The French, who has been on the cover of the best publications on the planet and has shared the screen with Johnny Depp, poses with Rossy de Palma. Jean Paul Gaultier’s muse posed for Lindbergh in 2010 in a Vionnet outfit.

Vincent Van Duysen. (Saskia Lawaks)

Vincent Van Duysen He is the decorator and architect who has been in charge of shaping the imposing spaces that make up the mansion of Kim Kardashian herself, as he decorated both the living room and the rooms of her children. It is one of the most prestigious in the world of architecture and decoration.

Odile Gilbert. (Saskia Lawaks)

Odile gilbert is one of the most prestigious hairdressers in the industry, and was in charge of matting the hair of Rosalia in the images that Peter Lindbergh took of the singer for a well-known fashion magazine. In 2006 she became the first woman to achieve the medal of Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres, has been in charge of creating the iconic hairstyles of Kristen dunst in ‘Maria Antonieta’ and has reinterpreted “the craziest creations developed for the house throughout their years of collaboration” in Gaultier’s new journey in relaunching its commercial website.