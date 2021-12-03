Mark Wahlberg says his last goodbye to his mother, who passed away at 78

Mark Wahlberg and his brother Donnie have been present at the funeral of their mother, Alma Wahlberg, who passed away at the age of 78. Wahlberg said goodbye to his mom, Alma, who recently passed away. Along with her brother Donnie, she carried the coffin in which she was awakened. Mark Wahlberg and his brother Donnie have been present at the funeral of their mother, Alma Wahlberg, who died at the age of 78. Wahlberg said goodbye to his mom, Alma, who recently passed away. Together with her brother Donnie, she carried the coffin in which she was kept awake.

Along with his family and his wife Rhea Durham, Mark attended St Teresa of Calcutta Church in Dorchester. The actor, who was in Los Angeles filming the movie “Stu” immediately took a plane and met with his family to pay his last tribute to his mother.

According to Guacamouly.com, upon leaving the funeral, the family gathered in an intimate moment to share memories of their matriarch. Alma Wahlberg was the mother of nine children, whom she raised by working as a bank clerk and assisting nurses.