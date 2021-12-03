Mark Wahlberg and his plan to gain about 14 kilos in six weeks

Since the dawn of his career, Mark Wahlberg has always been known for his muscular build. His photos from the 90s for Calvin Klein with Kate Moss made him a true sex symbol, and since he began his career in Hollywood, there have been many films in which his powerful physique has shone.

Today, At 49 years old, Wahlberg is still in great shape thanks to his sounded discipline (he begins his training at 4 in the morning), but now, the actor is willing to throw it all away. Of course, with a just cause: his next film work.

As he recounted on Friday in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Wahlberg is going to be forced to gain weight to play the protagonist of ‘Father Stu’, a production that will tell the story of a boxer who, after undergoing a transformative spiritual experience, decides to become a priest.

The argument seems to suit the actor like a glove, who He already played a boxer in the famous ‘The Fighter’, by the director David O. Russel, in the year 20210. In addition, Wahlberg has been a devout Christian for years. So all of these elements seem to have convinced him to voluntarily bite the bullet.

“When we finish filming the boxing scenes, I will have to put on all the weight as much as possible, so I’ve challenged myself to try to gain 30 pounds (just under 14 kilos) for the next six weeks. “the actor explained.

And this time, Walhberg wants to put careful planning aside. “They want me to go through this process in the healthiest way possible, but I’m like, ‘Man, I’ve been on a diet for so long that I just want to eat whatever appears before my eyes'”, he confessed with a laugh, before making a list of what he already has in mind: “I want to go to bakeries. I want to go to Denny’s (Very popular restaurant chain in the United States). I want to eat pancakes. “