Man who put razor blades and screws in pizza dough convicted in US

Portland, Maine.- A man accused of putting razor blades and screws on pizza dough in supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire was sentenced Thursday to four years and nine months in federal prison.

The sentencing of Nicholas Mitchell, 39, of Dover, New Hampshire, followed a settlement with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty in June to one of two charges of tampering with a consumer product. He must also pay nearly $ 230,000 in restitution to Hannaford Supermarkets.

The hearing proceeded even though Mitchell was recovering from a recent Covid-19 attack contracted in jail.

Although no one was injured, the crime was dangerous and spread fear in the community, the judge said.

Mitchell tearfully apologized for his actions. He said he did it to get back at the pizza dough company that fired him, not to hurt anyone.

Surveillance video from last year showed him handling pizza dough and loitering around a refrigerated box before leaving the store without buying anything.

Mitchell was arrested in October 2020 after they met shaving blades in the dough sold at a Hannaford store in Saco, Maine.

