Man United manager: I have never seen a player as fit as Cristiano

Ralf rangnick, new technician of the Manchester United, assured that he has never seen any player so fit with 36 years of age as Cristiano Ronaldo, which this Thursday reached the figure of 801 career goals sports with the two goals he did to Arsenal.

However, it is an uncertainty role to play Christianor at Manchester United with Rangnick, a manager who aims to instill a pressure system that involves the whole group.

“You have to adapt to the players you have available,” said the German, who offered his first press conference this Friday as coach of the Red devils, which advance in the seventh place of the classification of the Premier League.

“To see Cristiano yesterday (Thursday) in the second part, with 36 years … I’ve never seen a player so fit. He is still a footballer who can make a difference with ease. Yesterday i saw Christian push, so I think he’s more than willing to do it. His teammates will have to do the same, “he added.

It should be noted that the German strategist will have the first opportunity to give the Portuguese star the starting role this Sunday in the duel at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace.

CR7 farewell to Carrick

On the other hand, the Portuguese striker said goodbye this Friday to Michael Carrick, the interim technician who took the reins of ManUnited between the Solskjaer exit and the Rangnick’s arrival.



Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message on Twitter in which he highlighted that Carrik was “a player of great class and can also be a great coach, nothing is impossible for him “. And he claims to feel”proud of having played with him on the field and later on the bench. “