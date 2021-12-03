Makes History !: Billie Eilish Named “Person of the Year” by PETA | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- Very few celebrities have achieved such success and distinction in their artistic careers as Billie Eilish, the American artist who rose to world fame after releasing his debut album “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?” in 2019.

In addition, the 19-year-old interpreter has stood out on her social networks for her characteristic stance on animal rights, positioning herself as one of the strongest activists, following in the footsteps of great artistic figures such as Joaquin Phoenix and Morrisey.

It is because of that PETA decided to award him the title of “Person of the Year”, becoming the youngest person to receive such recognition.

Through a statement from Ingrid Newkirk, the founder of the organization, commented: “Billie Eilish is making sure that the feast is over for meals with meat and milk, as well as leather, furs and silk. ”.

The same statement added that PETA was happy to celebrate and take every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to animals and the planet that is shared with them.

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish convinced fashion designer Oscar de la Renta to opt out of animal skins after he made her dress for the 2021 Met Gala. After this, the singer claimed that this was one of the greatest achievements in her entire career and assured that “That was something very big for me, and I hope that more fashion brands will follow suit.”

With this distinction from PETA, Eilish becomes the youngest person to win the “Person of the Year” award., which was awarded to him for his contribution to the awareness of animal rights.

It should be remembered that the interpreter of “Happier than Ever” has been vegan since she was 12 years old and it is recognized that, at every opportunity, Take the opportunity to raise your voice for the animalsIn addition to serving as co-chair to force events like the Met Gala to serve vegan meals for the first time.

He also stayed true to the causes for design a collection of Air Jordan sneakers for Nike created with 100% cruelty-free leatherEven its first line of perfumes does not contain any ingredient of animal origin, which is why it was classified as “cruelty free” against the species.

From this achievement as “Person of the Year”, Billie Eilish manages to close her year full of successes and fruits of her career, as she released her most recent album alongside the concert film and was also nominated for seven Grammys.