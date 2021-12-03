Lugh stars in Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru’s first Blu-ray / DVD – Kudasai

On the official site for the anime adaptation of the light novels Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru (The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat), details and cover art for the project’s first compilation Blu-ray / DVD package were released. The cover features the character Lugh Tuatha Dé.

This first compilation package will be released on December 22 in Japan and will include episodes first through fourth of this adaptation. The Blu-ray version is priced at 14,300 yen (about 126 US dollars), while the DVD version will be priced at 12,100 yen (about 107 US dollars). The benefits include a special booklet with production material and a CD with songs. Previously, a special illustration had already been revealed that will be presented to those who made the reservation in advance of this product, starring Day.

The series has been on air since last October 6 in Japan and is confirmed with a total of twelve episodes, while the platform Crunchyroll will take care of its distribution in the West. For his part, Rui Tsukiyo, who is also the author of the light novels Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi (Redo of Healer), began publishing the novels through the independent service Shousetsuka ni Narou in July 2018. Subsequently, the publisher Kadokawa, through the publishing label Bunko Sneaker, began its publication on paper in February 2019.

Production team

Masafumi Tamura (Kenja no Magician, Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha, Two Car: Racing Sidecar) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios SILVER LINK In collaboration with Studio palette .

(Kenja no Magician, Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha, Two Car: Racing Sidecar) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios In collaboration with . Katsuhiko takayama (Two Car: Racing Sidecar, Ange Vierge, Mirai nikki) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Two Car: Racing Sidecar, Ange Vierge, Mirai nikki) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Eri nagata (Ensemble Stars!, Blade & Soul) is in charge of character design.

(Ensemble Stars!, Blade & Soul) is in charge of character design. Kenichi kuroda (Hatena ☆ Illusion, Joshikausei, Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannou Desu) is in charge of the composition of the soundtrack.

Synopsis of Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru

The greatest murderer on Earth only knew how to live as a tool for his employers, until they stopped allowing him to live. Reborn by the grace of a goddess in a world of swords and sorcery, he has been offered the opportunity to do things differently this time, but there is a catch … They have to eliminate a super powerful hero who will bring the end of the world to unless he is stopped. Now known as Lugh Tuatha Dé, the master assassin certainly has his hands full, particularly due to all the beautiful girls constantly surrounding him. Lugh may have been an unmatched assassin, but how will he fare against enemies with powerful magic?

Source: Official site

