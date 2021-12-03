López-Gatell; ask Mexicans to get vaccinated

Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, made a called concrete to mexicans that they have not vaccinated against him COVID-19 to do it ASAP.

At a press conference where he gave details about the 51-year-old South African person infected with the variant omicron from coronavirus, the Undersecretary of Health made it clear that there is no scientific evidence to show that omicron is more virulent or has higher mortality.

The specific call is to get vaccinated, but not by omicron, you have to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Not because of omicron, but against any variant that has existed or that exists of this SARS-CoV-2 virus, it is important to get vaccinated. In Mexico we have 86 percent of the eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose, we have 86 percent of that number vaccinated with the complete scheme, “he said.

López-Gatell Ramírez explained that it will be next Tuesday, December 7, when all the details of the booster dose of the anticovid vaccine for people older adults who received certain vaccines.

The first positive case of the omicron variant in Mexico is a 51-year-old person from South Africa; He has a mild illness and voluntarily admitted to a private hospital in Mexico City to avoid contagion. His recovery prognosis is favorable. 1/3 – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) December 3, 2021

Before the arrival of the omicron variant in our country, the coronavirus czar in Mexico affirmed that the recommendations do not change for the population, which he asked not to panic.

The recommendations remain the same, we do not have to create them right now because we created them in January 2020 and they are still valid. We have a mechanism to monitor the epidemic intensity through a COVID-19 risk traffic light, we have health promotion guidelines, contact tracing guidelines, health care guidelines, etc. The same ones that have applied to all the variants also apply to omicron ”, he said.

“They are legitimate social concerns, that people may feel concern, fears, but it is important that these fears are addressed with reliable information so that people can know the magnitude of what they are facing,” he stressed.

The Undersecretary of Health once again pointed out that closing borders does nothing to contain this new strain of coronavirus, which already affects 42 countries.

Containment measures such as closing land, sea, and air borders or canceling flights from the countries in which the variants are identified have never had technical utility, we have said it since the pandemic began with the first case. The restriction measures are useless, it is not a personal opinion ”, he assured.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital