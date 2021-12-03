Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson is the best film of the year for the National Board of Review

MADRID, Dec. 3 (CulturaOcio) –

The National Board of Review, a prestigious American association created in 1908 and made up of filmmakers, academics and professionals from the film industry, has announced the list of winners of its annual awards. The organization has chosen ‘Licorice Pizza’, by Paul Thomas Anderson, as the best film of the year.

What’s more, Paul Thomas Anderson he also received the award for best director. In the interpretation categories, Will Smith won the best actor award for ‘The Williams Method’, while Rachel zegler won the best actress award for ‘West Side Story’, a remake directed by Steven Spierlberhg.

The biopic about Serena and Venus Williams also won the award for best supporting actress, which went to Aunjanue Ellis. His male counterpart was Ciarán Hinds by ‘Belfast’.

Joel coen won the award for best adapted screenplay for ‘Macbeth’, a version of William Shakespeare’s play starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The award for best original screenplay went to Asghar farhadi for ‘A hero’. The Iranian’s film was also voted best foreign-language film.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Best Film: ‘Licorice Pizza’

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson – ‘Licorice Pizza’

Best Actor: Will Smith – ‘The Williams Method’

Best Actress: Rachel Zegler – ‘West Side Story’

Best Supporting Actor: Ciarán Hinds – ‘Belfast’

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis – ‘The Williams Method’

Best Original Screenplay: Asghar Farhadi – ‘A Hero’

Best Adapted Screenplay: Joel Coen – ‘Macbeth’

Best New Performance: Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman – ‘Licorice Pizza’

Best Directing Debut: Michael Sarnoski – ‘Pig’

Best Animated Film: ‘Encanto’

Best Foreign Language Film: ‘A Hero’

Best Documentary: ‘Summer of Soul’

Best cast: ‘The harder the fall will be’

Best Cinematography: Bruno Delbonnel – ‘Macbeth’

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: ‘Flee’

THE BEST FILMS OF THE YEAR, IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

– Belfast

– Don’t look up

– Dune

– King Richard

– The last duel

– Nightmare Alley

– Red Rocket

– The Tragedy of Macbeth

– West Side Story

THE BEST FOREIGN FILMS OF THE YEAR

– Benedetta by Paul Verhoeven

– Annette from Leos Carax

– Titane by Julia Ducournau

– Lingui of Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

– The Worst Person in the World by Joachim Trier

THE BEST DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

– Ascension by Jessica Kindgon

– Attica by Stanley Nelson

– Flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

– The Rescue by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

– Morgan Neville Roadrunner

THE BEST INDEPENDENT FILMS OF THE YEAR

– The Card Counter by Paul Schrader

– C’mon C’mon by Mike Mills

– CODA by Sian Heder

– The Green Knight by David Lowery

– Holler by Nicole Riegel

– Clint Bentley’s Jockey

– Old Henry by Potsy Ponciroli

– Pig by Michael Sarnoski

– Shiva Baby by Emma Seligman

– The Souvenir Part II by Johanna Hogg