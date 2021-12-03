Lewis Hamilton dominates and Checo Pérez sinks in first free practice in Arabia

The seven-time English world champion Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) was the fastest this Friday in the first free practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the twenty-first and penultimate of the Formula One World Cup, which takes place in the urban circuit of Jeddah, in which the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) scored the sixth and ninth time, respectively; and the mexican Checo Pérez (Red bull), the eleventh.

In the best of his 21 laps, Hamilton covered, with a soft tire, the 6,175 meters of the track – with 27 curves – in one minute, 29 seconds and 786 thousandths, 56 less than the Dutch Max verstappen (Red bull) – leader of the World Cup, with eight points of advantage (351.5 compared to 343.5) over him — who gave 23 and marked the second half of a test in which the other Mercedes, that of the Finn Valtteri Bottas (24), was third, at 223 thousandths, also with the soft compound.

Lewis Hamilton narrowly edged championship leader Max Verstappen. Getty Images

Sainz, seventh in the World Cup, he toured 26 times on the debuting Saudi Arabian circuit. In his best attempt, with soft, he stopped the clock at 1: 30.564, 778 thousandths behind the English star; of which his compatriot stayed a second and 56 thousandths Alonso; in an uneventful session that concluded at 28 degrees Celsius ambient and 32 on the asphalt

The Asturian double world champion -who has just been third in Qatar, where he raised to 98 his number of podiums in the F1 – when he returned to the ‘box’ seven years later – he marked the ninth time of training, although with the hard tire. Alonso He did 27 laps and in the best of them he was just over a second from Hamilton.

Checo Pérez, fourth in the World Cup, just 13 points behind Bottas, was entered eleventh in the times table. The Mexican of Red bull he repeated the fastest street circuit in the world 27 times and in his best turn, with soft, he was one second and 174 thousandths behind the British.

Checo Pérez struggled to find a rhythm in the first practice sessions in Jeddah. Getty Images

The second free training session, which will be much more indicative – coinciding with the qualifying schedule for this Saturday and the Sunday race, at night and with artificial light – will be held from eight in the afternoon local time.