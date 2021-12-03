“Let’s go”; the controversial photo of Sebastián Córdova on Instagram

The output of Sebastian Cordova from America to Chivas It is practically finalized, there are details that separate the midfielder from his new team and there has even been a tentative date for the presentation of the one who emerged from the Azulcremas lower divisions with his new team in the Pearl of the West.

The controversy over the exchange of Cordova by Antuna among the Eagles and Guadalajara It has been enough since it would be the first movement of this kind in the history of the two teams with the greatest antagonism in Mexican soccer at a time when both are coming from important sporting failures.

As if this were not enough, Sebastián Córdova was in charge of turning the environment on even more with a publication on his account Instagram accompanied by a simple word that generated numerous reactions for and against what is close to being his next step as a professional player.

The midfielder published a couple of images dressed in a suit to promote their brand; however, it was accompanied by a “Let’s go“, Which was too suggestive for users who took for granted that this was a clear allusion to the fact that Coapa to Green Valley.

WHEN IS CÓRDOVA PRESENTED IN CHIVAS?

According to what the Guadalajara institution has contemplated, the official announcement of the signing of Sebastián Córdova with Guadalajara It should be done next Monday, December 6. Once this happens, America I would have a free hand to do the same with Uriel antuna, who would be one of the high creams for him Closing 2022.