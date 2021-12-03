Leonardo DiCaprio spent “the best days of his life” on Cocos Island

(CRHoy.com) The actor Leonardo Dicaprio became one of the protagonists of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), held in Glasgow. Although it had already been revealed that the actor would be present at the event, his travel and arrival plans were not public knowledge.

So, yesterday Tuesday November 2, His presence generated a great surprise among the attendees, as reported by the local newspaper Glasgow Times.

The American caused such a stir and was surrounded by a group of fans and journalists while on his way to a meeting with the president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, in the pavilion of the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew.

In fact, during this meeting with the Costa Rican president, DiCaprio said that the best 5 days of his life he enjoyed them on Cocos Island.

This was detailed by Carlos Alvarado through a publication on his social networks. In the same he related how he also spoke with the businesswoman Lauren Powell.

Among the topics of conversation emphasized the need to expand the protection of maritime corridors, highlighting the Isla del Coco national park.

# COP26 I met with @laurenepowell, we discussed the need to expand the protection of maritime corridors, highlighting Isla del Coco I was present @LeoDiCaprio, who said that the best 5 days of his life were spent in the “jewel” 🏝 del Coco 🇨🇷 unique beauty in the 🌍 pic.twitter.com/WiZ2DXSOjV – Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) November 2, 2021

Additionally, the actor also went to his social networks to to congratulate to Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Panama.

“Exciting ocean news for Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Panama, who announced their plans to create a biosphere reserve linking the marine protected areas in the 4 countries. A big step towards the total protection of at least 30% of the ocean by 2030 ”, wrote the interpreter.