Leonardo DiCaprio Announces $ 43 Million Donation to Save the Galapagos Islands

Why is it important to Global Citizens?

As climate change and human tourism damage the environment, more species of animals face the risk of being endangered or disappearing. For this reason, conservation efforts are essential to protect the planet’s biodiversity and wildlife. Join us and take action to defend the planet here.

Actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio announced a donation of $ 43 million for ecological restoration efforts in the Galapagos Islands, according to The Guardian. The action is part of DiCaprio’s ongoing initiatives to advance climate action and conservation efforts.

DiCaprio ad on Monday the launch of Re: wild, an environmental organization that seeks to protect wildlife and restore biodiversity, which he founded together with a group of conservation scientists. In collaboration with the Galapagos National Park Directorate, Island Conservation, and local communities, Re: wild plans to restore wildlife – or reintroduce lost animal species – to an environment entirely in the Galapagos Islands and the archipelagos of Latin America in the Pacific Ocean.

Part of Re: wild’s core mission is to empower the voices of indigenous and local communities.

For the Galapagos Islands project, DiCaprio partnered with Paula Castaño, a wildlife veterinarian and conservation specialist in Ecuador, to take over their accounts for Twitter and Instagram in order to share information on efforts to restore wildlife.

“When I traveled to the Galapagos Islands, I met Paula Castaño and other environmental heroes in Ecuador who work every day to save one of the most irreplaceable places on the planet,” said DiCaprio. “The environmental heroes that the planet needs are already here. Now we all have to take up the challenge and join them ”.

The $ 43 million, donated by DiCaprio and Re: wild partners, will go toward a number of conservation projects, including restoring Floreana Island, creating a program to raise pink iguanas, and strengthening conservation measures to protect the pink iguanas. Galapagos Islands of tourism. The project will also reintroduce 13 locally extinct species, including the Floreana mockingbird, which was first described by English naturalist Charles Darwin.

The Galapagos Islands are classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and described as the “melting pot of marine species”. They are well known for being the site where Darwin cataloged giant tortoises and marine iguanas, which inspired the theory of evolution through natural selection, exposed in his book The Origin of Species.

However, the impacts of tourism, illegal fishing and invasive species have led to the formation of a fragile ecosystem on the islands. For this reason, conservation groups have made strides to add endangered species to the environment, including the release into the wild of three dozen endangered giant tortoises, which were raised in captivity this year.

Castaño stated that efforts to restore wildlife can have a positive and immediate impact on building the islands’ biodiversity and protecting wildlife.

“We will see the results of these efforts for everyone. Not only in the Galapagos Islands, but also beyond the archipelagos in Latin America ”, he stated.

DiCaprio’s donation to the Galapagos Islands is just one of many projects Re: wild has planned. The organization will also work to protect red colobus on the African continent, create a program to breed the Sumatran rhino in Indonesia, and restore the presence of Cuban crocodiles.

One of the most active celebrities in the climate movement, DiCaprio has long used his platform to raise awareness about climate change and fund environmental actions. With the donation of $ 43 million to restore the wildlife of the Galapagos Islands alone, it is clear that it is just getting started.