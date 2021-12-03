Learn to repair laptops and open your business: Fundación Slim teaches you how with this FREE course

In this time of adversity and opportunity where hundreds of people have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carlos Slim Foundation threw a course totally GRATUITOUS so that all the people who wish to do so, can learn to repair computer equipment and start their own business.

The training course to repair computer equipment is available on the “Train for Employment” platform, which has been developed by the Carlos Slim Foundation.

There are 308 courses and diplomas that you can find in Train for Employment, among which are:

Database administrator

Cloud manager

Storage of renewable energy in batteries

Zero Resource Generation Advisor

Diploma in Air Quality Improvement

Your business on the Internet

Technician in IP networks

The one that you must select to learn how to repair computers is the course “Laptop repair technician” whose objective is that the person who takes the course learns to know the parts and operation of laptops, in addition to learning how to use tools for their repair , disassembling and assembling computers, as well as learning how to restore software and troubleshoot hardware-related problems.

The laptop repair course consists of 3 lessons. Lesson 1 consists of 7 classes and an exam, while Lesson 2 also consists of 7 classes and a test, while Lesson 3 is shorter with 4 classes and a test.

The best thing is that you can consult each class as many times as necessary, because the idea is to identify the topics that you already master and reinforce what you still need.

Follow Heraldo Binario on Google News, CLICK HERE.