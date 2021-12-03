launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Motorola continues to expand its catalog of smartphones for the national market and now brings to Mexico the new Moto g31, one of their most recent releases from the already legendary mid-range family.

The Moto g31 has an official price in Mexico of 5,299 pesos, available in the Motorola online store and with the main operators in the country.

Moto g31 Screen 6.4-inch Max Vision OLED FullHD + resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels Hole in screen Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 RAM memory and storage 4 GB RAM 128GB storage, expand up to 1TB OS Android 11 Rear cameras Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8, Quad-Pixel, phase detection autofocus (PDAF) 8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 118 °, deep 2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro Frontal camera 13 megapixels f / 2.2 Battery 5,000 mAh with 10W charging over USB Type-C Others Side fingerprint sensor 3.5 mm audio jack Dolby Atmos sound Bluetooth 5.0 Water repellent design Price 5,299 pesos





The Moto g31 is the smallest member of the new generation of the Moto g family, but by no means the least important as it integrates features that make it an interesting bet in the mid-range.

Have 6.4-inch OLED screen with FullHD + resolution, MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, accompanied by Android 11 and a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via USB-C. It also integrates a side fingerprint sensor and Dolby Atmos sound.





In terms of cameras, the Moto g31 takes a big leap with the integration of a 50 megapixel main sensor with the ability to combine 4 pixels into 1 to achieve better photos. This main camera is accompanied by 8 megapixel sensors for ultra wide angle shots and 2 megapixels for macro shots up to 2.5 cm away. The front camera hidden in a hole in the panel is 13 megapixels.

The Moto g31 is available in Mexico in meteor gray and sky blue colors, and is the first member of the new Moto g family to arrive in the country, with Motorola’s promise that its brothers will reach the national market in the first months of next year. anus.