Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are “inseparable” as they expect their second baby – E! Online Latino

More recently, however, the two stopped posting on social media and making public appearances in the wake of the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on November 5, in which hundreds of concert goers were injured and 10 people were injured. , including 9-year-old Ezra Blount, died.

In a statement later posted on her Instagram story, Kylie, who attended the event with her daughter Stormi, said, “Travis and I are heartbroken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers go out to all who lost their lives, were injured or affected. in a way for the events of yesterday. And also for Travis, who I know cares deeply about his fans and the Houston community. “

She continued, “I want to make it clear that we were not aware of any deaths until the news broke after the show and in no world would I have continued filming or acting. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and I will be praying for the healing of all who have been impacted. “

In his own statement shared on Twitter, Travis said, “I am absolutely devastated by what happened last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those affected by what happened at the Astroworld Festival. The Houston Police Department has my full support. as they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support families in need. Thank you to the Houston Police, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. “