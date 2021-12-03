Kueski announced Series C round of financing for more than $ 200 million

The company Kueski announced a round of equity and debt financing for 202 million dollars.

The capital round was led by StepStone Group, while that of debt was led by Victory Park Capital. They were joined by new investors such as OnePrime Capital and Glisco Partners, as well as existing investors Cometa, Angel Ventures Mexico, Altos Ventures, Cathay Innovation, Richmond Global Ventures and Rise Capital.

Leading Online Consumer Loan Company Financing and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) at Latin America It will be used to further increase BNPL’s presence in Mexico and build an ecosystem of financial products for Mexican consumers.

The company posted a 210-fold growth in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) between November 2020 and November 2021 for Kueski Pay, the company’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) product. Since its inception, Kueski has made more than 5 million loans to its customer base.

“Our goal is to connect the retail economy across the country without the need for consumers to have a bank account, credit card, or credit history. By using Kueski Pay, consumers have the ability to defer their purchases for fortnights, without relying on from expensive credit cards or bank loans, and merchants can access a whole new market and boost their sales, “he said. Adalberto Flores, founder and CEO of Kueski.

“We are very excited about the opportunities in the BNPL sector in Mexico and Latin America, and happy to have the opportunity to partner with Kueski, one of the leading companies in the Latin American market, “said Jim Lim, partner at StepStone Group.

Additionally, Kueski will launch a mobile application that will allow users to verify their profile, manage their payments and navigate through the associated stores. In November, Kueski launched its BNPL product in physical stores, providing an attractive alternative to the traditional high-interest financing plans that Mexican banks have offered for decades, and which continue to be widely used due to the lack of options in the market.

