Kourtney Kardashian gets sweet … With her friend!

The gifts of birthday They are absolute fantasy, it is something that we love, and if on top of that they are original we are freaked out. Therefore, getting it right is complicated, and for this you have to reinvent yourself, know the birthday girl very well, get inspired and boom! Among the most famous celebs it is very common to find this, and this time it has been Kourtney Kardashian (42) the one in charge of starring in this gift What are we going to tell you … And above all … We are going to show you. Ready?

Not everything is going to be talking about Kourtney, Travis and its traumas and is that the Kardashian sister has had a birthday, and not his, if not that of one of his friends, the famous Addison rae. The young singer was turning 21 years old, and for this event a gift could not be missing that would leave us with our mouths open … Because knowing the Kardashians, everything they do has to be at another level to continue being in the top, and the truth is that they continue to do so.

And so it has been, Kourtney Kardashian didn’t want to go unnoticed at allBecause being a Kardashian that can never happen, and she has achieved something very, very special as well as original for her friend. Can you imagine what it can be? Addison Rae wanted to share it in her social networks to show off the Kardashian gift piece. Do you want to know what it was? There it goes.

Kourtney has given to the friend a most special cake, since it was a replica of the birthday girl at the ‘Met Gala’. A cake with Addison Rae on top, in a red dress identical to the one she wore on the red carpet, along with a note with a congratulatory message. The singer has shown it in her Instagram stories as a thank you, leaving us all blown away. Cool, right?

No luxuries, no money, no exaggerated gifts, this time it has been something simple but very original, which apparently has been a success, and that is … Who would not like a cake of himself dressed in his best finery? A real pass. We want ours, so go aiming, heh.