King Richard: Is Will Smith’s New Movie Worth Watching?

King richard It is the biopic that every tennis fan, and the stories of overcoming, had been waiting for.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (from Top Boy and Monsters and Men), the movie makes a leap into the past, when Serena and Venus Williams They were not the great sports stars we know today, but two girls with a dream of going very far, who had a father who knew how to recognize their potential and help them reach the top and become the best in their sport.

The movie is the story of Richard Williams, a man who, despite having his controversies, became a key figure in his daughters’ careers, helping them master a sport that is generally reserved for the whites and the wealthy (which changed after Venus and Serena) . The same family Williams he made sure his story was told correctly and they gave their go-ahead to the project he has at Will Smith as the protagonist.

And no, it’s not just a movie for tennis fans, it’s a heartwarming, humane story about conquering the seemingly impossible, breaking stereotypes, and making your mark on the world, especially when no one believes you can.

Why should you see King Richard?

A true story

King richard It is a realistic film, where it is told in detail what were the efforts that William made to support his daughters, the demands, the intense routine and all the sacrifices that the family made.

It is about showing the talent, the difficulties and all the hard work that is required to train a champion, both in the sport and in any area. Williams is shown as a dedicated father, but also strict, who put training as a priority (he took his daughters to the court with rain, thunder or pending tasks), becoming a coach, fan and promoter of his daughters, in order to that they managed to get a better life, and the respect they never gave him.