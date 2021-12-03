Kim Kardashian West revolutionizes Instagram with these last 5 publications. Check them out here!

Kim kardashian west (@kimkardashian) caused a sensation on his popular Instagram account in recent hours. The 5 posts of stories and photographs, got more than 12,467,513 of interactions between his fans.

My happy place 🖤

Pumpkin spice and everything nice for Paris’s wedding!

They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same

God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil ?! Why him so soon? it’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can’t even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much. Also I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself to everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil’s legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe and Gray. 🕊

Balenci Baby 🖤

Kimberly Noel Kardashian Born on October 21, 1980, he began to make a name for himself in the early 2000s, when monopolized covers and photocalls as a friend of the also well-known socialite Paris Hilton. Kardashian appeared multiple times on reality TV The Simple Life (2003-2007), which starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

His prominence increased after 2007, the year in which he and his family premiered a reality show on E! called Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Since then has launched multiple fragrances and accessories among which its brands KKW Beauty or Skims stand out. In 2016 Made the cover of Forbes magazine as one of the world’s most coveted businesswomen. Currently, following an agreement with the Coty company; Its KKW BEAUTY cosmetics brand is valued at $ 1 billion.