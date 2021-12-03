Kim Kardashian impresses with a black dress and Balenciaga pantboots

Kim kardashian continues to profess his love for one of his favorite firms of the moment: Balenciaga. And he has also expressed his favoritism towards sequin dresses, one of the favorites to get glamorous looks this season. The American businesswoman she wore this garment during a photoshoot at home. He shared a preview on his account Instagram, with a series of postcards that will undoubtedly inspire your next party look.

The American businesswoman, Kim kardashian, usually create combinations that do not leave anyone indifferent. To accompany them, Footwear has played a key role in the equation. Modern and daring models have been the element that ends up rounding it all out. Although sometimes he chooses heeled sandals, boots, or heels with vintage airs from firms such as Prada or Manolo Blahnik, the waders they have been his favorites lately.

Kim Kardashian manages to elevate a sequin dress look with Balenciaga pantboots

Kim kardashian posed with a dramatic black sequin dress. Cleavage straplessShe wore a flowing skirt completely covered in these little sparkling spots, as well as a pronounced slit that reached her thigh. This is a design from the collection spring-summer 2022 of the firm that runs under the direction of Demna Gvasalia.

As we saw in the presentation of the collection, Kim kardashian decided to stick to the initial proposal and complement the dress with some pantboots in trend for next season, one of the most unexpected shoes of the year, we talk about that combination hybrid Come in boots and pants that merge into the same proposal. They shone on the catwalk of Balenciaga to complement many of his designs during Paris Fashion Week.

In addition to the design that looks Kim kardashian, the pantboots were the ideal footwear for combinations that included oversize blazers, or tight dresses lingerie type, complemented with long gloves, all in the same textile. For its part, member of the Kardashian clan supplemented with the same Sunglasses rectangular shapes that have accompanied her in many of her combinations of street style recent, plus some silver earrings with rhinestones and a voluminous ring.