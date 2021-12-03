Kim Kardashian honored as Fashion Icon at the People’s Choice Awards

The annual awards recognize the highlights of film, television and music; as well as representative personalities in the middle through the public vote. And this time it is the turn of Kim kardashian, who will receive the recognition in the live broadcast starting at 6:00 p.m. in Mexico.

‘For almost two decades, the Kim Kardashian style evolution West has interrupted and influenced the global trends, and has established itself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry’, shared by the Executive VP of Entertainment Live Events Specials & E! News, Jen neal, in a press release.

According to the Executive VP, they are honored to deliver the ‘Fashion Icon’ award to Kim kardashian during the People’s Choice Awards the next December 7th, being, mainly, a ‘cultural and pioneering inspiration’.

Protagonist of countless memorable fashion moments, just evoke your unexpected styling choice for the MET Gala 2021, tight jumpsuits and bulky coats, as well as that entirely Mexican pink look. TO his brand new style There are 20 uninterrupted seasons of the family show and more than 266 million followers on Instagram.

The recognition who receives the member of the Kardashian clan also rewards his entrepreneurship, something for which it is also honored within the industry. In 2017 he launched the beauty brands’KKW Beauty ‘ and ‘KKW Fragrances’. Two years later it came ‘SKIMS‘, his brand of underwear and girdles. In addition to being the winner in this category, Kim kardashian is nominated for ‘The Social Star of 2021 ‘, alongside Britney Spears, Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Lil Nas X.