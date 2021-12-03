Khloé Kardashian is worried about a detail that True inherited from her

Khloé Kardashian is focused on doing her best in her role as a mom, but there are situations that get out of her hands, and those sometimes come in the genes. And it is that, in a recent interview with Ellen Degeneres, the sister of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian revealed that her daughter inherited a detail of her personality that has her quite worried, since the happiness of the little girl is above all.

© @ khloekardashian

Anyone who follows the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters knows that Khloé is extremely orderly, to the point of cleaning stains from her floor one by one and on her knees. That obsession with cleanliness seems to have caught up with the three-year-old. “I am incredibly clean and organized. I like everything in its place, I have many rules. And I don’t want that for True, but she already has a lot of that, ”she said somewhat dismayed.

Precisely because she knows what it means to not be able to be at peace with clutter, Khloé explained: “I feel bad that she is like that at such a young age, but every toy has to be returned exactly where she got it from.”

Despite this, Kris Jenner’s daughter tries to make her child understand that nothing happens if something is out of place. “I always try to screw things up and say, ‘It’s okay to live with a mess!’” Khloé continued. “Although it costs me a lot on the inside, I don’t want her to fall into that attitude. And, yes, she is like that, although I wish it were different, “he said.

Khloé’s schedules for True

Khloé agreed to be too strict about the details of raising her daughter, whom she had during her relationship with Tristan thompson. “I have a schedule, I’m very militant with the way I’m True’s mother, and I think a schedule saves everything,” she explained about her rules at home.

© @ khloekardashian

A big difference between her and the way her sisters tend to be somewhat permissive, although she jokingly didn’t want to say who it was. “Not all my sisters are the same,” added Khloé. “I won’t tell you who!”

