Katy Perry’s ‘prawn bread’ sleeve dress

Katy Perry (37) She has 129 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most successful singers on planet earth, she maintains a more than stable relationship with Orlando Bloom (44) and she is the mother of a beautiful girl named daisy.

So we could say that Katy Perry has earned the right to wear what she wants and how she wants. Okay. That said, we have to tell you that the interpreter went to a charity gala organized by Unicef ​​and LUISAVIAROMWe love A and her dress because its sleeves look like two prawn bread. And beware, this is not a criticism, it is a compliment. More than anything because we are writing this article very close to lunchtime and her ‘outfit’ has made us salivate.

This style created by Tatiana Water Ford has as its main axis this Pierre Cardin vintage dress. And look, we love the look because Katy couldn’t be more elegant, but we can’t help but think that that detail that she has on both sides is two huge prawn bread. Seriously, someone say no. Ah, we were saying.

However, it was not the only look that Katy Perry wore at this fundraiser that took place in Capri (Let’s see, you are not going to organize a party in Parla, of course), because she herself was in charge of livening up the gala with her songs and to get on stage she changed her look.

To sing each and every one of her songs, Katy wore a spectacular golden sequined dress wearing a white cape and that is made by Dolce and Gabbana.

Some images that come to us after the actors aged almost 30 years when they were chosen protagonists of a powerful campaign against the suppression of the vote in the United States.

In the advertisement, the singer and the actor are characterized as aged and scruffy versions of themselves, and star in a broadcast from a dystopian future in 2055. In this campaign, Perry and Bloom play the role of freedom fighters and launch a warning message to citizens in 2021, and warns of the danger that democracy suffers if Congress does not approve the bill that is being proposed these days in the United States to protect the right to vote, the so-called ‘For The People Act ‘. You can see the announcement on the US portal ‘Page Six’.