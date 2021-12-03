Jungle Cruise, the adventure film of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, to be released in theaters and Disney +

MADRID, May 14. (CultureOcio) –

‘Jungle Cruise’, the adventure film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, follow in the footsteps of ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’, ‘Cruella’ and ‘Black Widow’. The movie will be released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney +, through Premium Access with additional cost, July 30th.

This has been revealed by The Rock himself on social networks, celebrating that the public can choose the way to see the film as it suits them best. “On July 30, ‘Jungle Cruise opens in movie theaters and in living rooms around the world too!”The actor wrote very excitedly on his Instagram account.

“The most important thing about our film has always been to protect families, all over the world, giving them options to see it. Safety first!”, added.

It seems that Disney is resisting the traditional theatrical release or releasing the title days later as Universal does. At the moment, the first launch that the House of the Mouse prepares in exclusively for theaters is the comedy ‘Free Guy’, starring Ryan Reynolds, which is scheduled to premiere in August 13.

Along with Johnson and Blunt, complete the cast of ‘Jungle Cruise’ Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. The film is written by Michael Green, based on a story by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, Inspired by the theme park attraction set in the Amazon that has the same name.

The official synopsis of the Disney film is as follows: “Jungle Cruise is an exciting and very fun adventure that runs through the Amazon, starring the unpredictable Captain Frank Wolff and the intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.

Lily travels from London to the Amazon rainforest and hires Frank’s questionable services to guide her downstream on La Quila, his ramshackle but charming boat. Lily’s mission is to find an ancient tree with unprecedented healing powers that could change the future of medicine..

In this epic quest, the strange couple must face all kinds of dangers and supernatural forces hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree become known, Lily and Frank will face all kinds of difficulties. We will see how his destiny and also that of humanity hang by a thread“.