Julia Roberts sells her second home in Hawaii

To the protagonist of Pretty womanAmong many other and more worthy titles, Hawaii seems to have bored him: Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, have sold a property on the island of Kauai located almost on the sand and next to the Limahuli reserve of the National Tropical Botanical Garden.

The buyer is a company based in Miami and the transaction has been closed for an undetermined amount but close to 20 million dollars (16.2 euros), almost double what the couple paid for it twelve years ago .

One of the bedrooms. Trulia

He has managed to sell the farm for 16 million euros. Trulia

The living room, overlooking the Pacific. Trulia

The farm is made up of three linked plots. Trulia

It is a huge estate, made up of three contiguous plots and covering 36,000 m2, with a 120-meter façade facing the Pacific. The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a separate guest cabin. All around him, endless grassy meadows spread out.

For almost 13 million

In 2016, the actress and her husband sold off another property they bought in 2011, also on Kauai.

View of the house that sold in 2016. Nimvo

The kitchen, office type. . Nimvo

The plot was surrounded by greenery on all sides. Nimvo

In 2016, the actress and her husband got rid of another property that they bought in 2011 and also in Kauai: the house, 350 m2 and in Hanalei Bay, changed hands for 13 million euros, although they put it on the market for twice that amount. The buyer was Michael Fleiss, creator of the reality show ‘The Bachelor’ (ABC).