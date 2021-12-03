Julia Roberts and Sean Penn to star in series about Watergate scandal

MADRID, 22 Feb. (CulturaOcio) –

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn will star ‘Gaslit’, series based on the podcast ‘Slow Burn’, about the Watergate case. The series can be seen on Starzplay. It will be the return of the actress from ‘Pretty Woman’ and ‘Erin Brockovich’ to television after having starred in the first season of Netflix’s ‘Homecoming’.

‘Gaslit ‘will narrate one of the unknown stories of the Watergate case, by focusing on characters that were left in the background in the history books. The fiction will focus on Martha Mitchell, wife of Attorney General John Mitchell, played by Penn, who was instrumental in revealing the president’s involvement in the Watergate scandal.

Roberts will be Mitchell, a woman of great personality, and quite loud, who was quite a celebrity, as well as a member of the high society of Arkansas. Despite his affiliation to the Republican Party, was the first to want to expose the illegal practices of the former president. Penn will be her husband, a man loyal to Nixon who will find himself at a labor, political and personal crossroads.

Initially, Joel edgerton He was going to star in and direct the project, but is no longer related to the miniseries, as well as his brother Nash. Armie hammer, who was going to play a lawyer in the case, it also came out of production.

Matt ross, director of ’28 Hotel Rooms’ and ‘Captain Fantastic,’ will direct the miniseries, as well as serve as an executive producer. Robbie Pickering (‘Mr. Robot,’ Search Party ‘) will be the showrunner.