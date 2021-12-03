Julia Roberts and other celebrities who became mothers twice

Five days ago, actress Julia Roberts congratulated her children on their 17th birthday by sharing on her Instagram account a tender image of twins Hazel and Phinnaeus when they were just babies.

Like Roberts, famous singers and actresses have become mothers of twins or twins through adoption, using surrogates, naturally, or through in vitro fertilization.

Jennifer López, Angelina Jolie, Beyonce, Celine Dion, Madonna and Zoe Saldaña are some of the female celebrities who have had the “happiness” of having children twice.

Julia Roberts. In 2004, the protagonist of ‘Pretty Woman’ became the mother of Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder, who turned 17 on November 29. For the occasion of the celebration Roberts published on Instagram a never seen photo of her and the twins when they were babies, which she accompanied with a tender message “Seventeen of the sweetest years of my life,” wrote the actress.

Madonna

The star adopted African twins Stelle and Estere in February 2018. The biological mother of the little girls died when a caesarean section was performed so that they were born, because of this since Adam Mwale, father of the girls, had no way to support them, they were raised in an orphanage. It was there that Madonna met them, and upon hearing their story, she decided to make them part of her family.

Beyoncé

The singer and rapper Jay Z are one of the most influential couples in the music industry, so in 2017, when introducing the twins Rumi and Sir Carter, Beyonce obtained more than 10 million likes on the Instagram platform. Despite that, the celebrity does not usually show them on social networks, seeking to protect the identity of both.

Zoe Saldana

The first children of the popular Latin American actress and her husband Marco Perego were twins Bowie and Cy Aridio.

They were born in November 2014 in the United States, but despite that, Zoe has been in charge of teaching them Spanish and raising them with Latin customs, so that the children know their roots.

Celine dion

The Canadian singer known for the hit song “My Heart Will Go On” gave birth to twins Eddy and Nelson on October 23, 2010. The late musician René Angélil, the children’s father, announced that Celine was pregnant with twins, after the couple tried to conceive them through six failed in vitro fertilization attempts.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The protagonist of the famous series “Sex and the City” has two twin daughters with her husband Matthew Broderick. Marion Loretta and Tabithac Hodge were born on June 22, 2009 after a surrogate mother brought them into the world.

Angelina Jolie

The Oscar-winning actress has six children, three adopted and three biological, among the latter are twins Vivienne and Knox, who were born in July 2008, within the marriage of Jolie and the famous actor Brad Pitt.

Mariah Carey

Morrocan and Monroe, born in April 2008, are the twin children of the singer of “My All” and comedian Nick Cannon. The parents were in a relationship when they resorted to the “in vitro” fertilization method in order to become parents.

Jennifer Lopez

On February 22, 2008, the Bronx diva gave birth to her only two children, girl Emme Maribel and boy Maximilian David. The twins are the result of the relationship that existed between Jlo and the Puerto Rican Marc Anthony.

In an interview with People magazine in 2016, the singer talked about how her priorities changed after the birth of Emme and Max. “This is what changed my life: I had given birth and honestly the children gave me a new direction. They made me realize what was real and what wasn’t real, and they just changed everything, “said Jlo.