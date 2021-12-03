Johnny Depp won a case against his ex-wife Amber Heard

The confrontation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has a new chapter. The actor won a case against his ex-wife.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to be in the eye of controversy. Since the actress denounced the actor for violence, both began a separate path full of controversy and accusations. Recently, the story had a new chapter as the interpreter managed to win a case against the Aquaman actress.

After losing to the British newspaper, Johnny Depp is happy to have won one of the many battles against his ex-wife. In this way, they gave the interpreter a motion to establish whether Amber Heard donated her divorce agreement to a charity.

This ruling was handed down by a New York judge, who assured that the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) must provide documentation confirming whether Amber Heard actually made the donation. Remember that the actress had to donate part of the 7 million she received from her divorce agreement with Johnny Depp to a non-profit organization.

A battle won

After so many complications, this is Johnny Depp’s first battle won against Amber Heard. In 2020, the actor had lost a lawsuit against The Sun newspaper, who had called him “Handcuff beater”. On this occasion, the judge ruled in favor of the media. Then, in March of this year, the actor was denied the opportunity to appeal his failed defamation case.

That said, the High Court assured Johnny Depp that he could not file an appeal request, despite the fact that his lawyers claimed they had “new evidence” on Amber Heard and even claimed that the actress lied about the donation of the 7 million. of dollars.

On the other hand, the actor suffered several layoffs. Johnny Depp was taken away from Pirates of the Caribbean and also from Fantastic Beasts. While Amber Heard continues to be part of DC and will be part of Aquaman 2.