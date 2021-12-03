Johnny Deep wins lawsuit against Amber Heard will have to prove donation

Millennium Digital and EFE

A few weeks ago Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard, this in order to It will be investigated if the money that he granted after his divorce was really donated to a foundationThis is why a New York judge ordered the Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on July 30 Submit documents that prove you received a donation from the actress.

The actor’s lawyers Pirates of the Caribbean filed a petition in the New York Supreme Court last May, for the ACLU to release documents that it has been asked, and denied, to prove that Amber Heard he kept his promise to divide the $ 7 million he received as part of his divorce in 2016, as she claims.

According to the divorce agreement, she would donate the money to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Depp wanted to know this information to be used in the $ 50 million defamation complaint filed against Heard, after she wrote an editorial in 2018 about domestic violence in the Washington Post alluding to his relationship with the actor.

Heard stated that she has not “been dishonest” with her donations to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital. and detailed that he had said that he would pay those 7 million dollars over 10 years.

This July 30 Judge Arthur Engoron gave way to 23 of the 24 requests the 58-year-old actor made in the motion, so the civil rights organization will have to present evidence of the contribution made by Heard, according to the Daily Mail.

What the judge refused to grant was the request for documents related to the actress’s role as “ambassador” for the ACLU.

According to the decision, “the ACLU has not been able to demonstrate that the requested information is completely irrelevant” and orders that it comply with the claims. “with the exception of documents related to Heard’s role as a brand ambassador of the ACLU, “the newspaper also noted.

