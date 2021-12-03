Jennifer Lopez: this is what is known about the engagement ring that Ben Affleck gave her | Entertainment

Nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were in the eye of many media outlets because of their engagement. Nevertheless, the actress and singer announced that the wedding would be canceled just a few days after it took place.

This year, the couple, also known as’Bennifer‘revealed that a new relationship was official .

Many ‘Bennifer’ fans have wondered what happened to Harry Winston’s 6.1-carat engagement ring, which Affleck proposed to her nearly two decades ago. This diamond had a cost of 1.2 million dollars.

How was Ben Affleck’s marriage proposal to Jennifer Lopez?

The American artist revealed in an interview with Diane Sawyer that Affleck filled their family home with candles and a rose petal blanket. The actor read her a love letter and showed her the ring. However, she assured that she was so shocked that she did not dare to look at him.

“He had the ring off, but I didn’t want to look at it because I realized it was pink.”he commented.

When Jennifer Lopez finally looked at the jewel, she thought it was the “Most wonderful thing” she’d ever seen, considering that it was her third engagement ring.

Although this type of jewel was not the trend at the time, after the engagement of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Harry Winston’s pink diamond became one of the most popular for celebrities.

According to international media data, many celebrities were quick to follow Affleck’s example. Nick cannon He proposed to Mariah Carey with a 17-carat pink diamond ring in 2008, while the actor Ryan reynolds He proposed to his current wife, Blake Lively, with a 12-karat in 2012.