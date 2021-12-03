Jennifer Lawrence recalls near death experience when her private plane nearly crashed

Jennifer Lawrence recalled preparing to die in a private plane that nearly crashed.

The incident occurred in the summer of 2017 when the Oscar-winning actress was aboard a plane flying from Louisville, Kentucky, to New York.

During the flight, both of the plane’s engines failed, leaving Lawrence and his fellow travelers convinced that they were about to die.

“My skeleton was the only thing left in the seat,” he told Vanity fair. “We were all going to die. I started leaving little mental voice messages for my family, you know, ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry.’ ”

Explaining why he would have apologized to his family, Lawrence stated: “I felt guilty. Everyone was going to be so discouraged. And oh god Pippi [el perro de Lawrence] it was on my lap. That was the worst. Here’s this little thing that didn’t ask to be part of any of this. “

Lawrence states that he “started praying,” stating, “Not the specific God I grew up with, because he was scary and a very critical guy. But I thought, ‘OMG, maybe we will survive this? I will be a victim of burns, this will be painful, but maybe we will live. ‘

The plane landed abruptly, albeit safely, in Buffalo, leaving the relieved passengers in tears, who hugged each other.

Lawrence, who says he had to immediately get on another plane, reflected on the outcome of the experience, saying: “It made me much weaker. Flying is horrible and I have to do it all the time ”.

Lawrence’s new film, the Netflix feature Don’t Look Up, will premiere on December 10.

